Firefighter seriously injured while battling George blaze
The fire broke out in the Kammanasie area on Thursday. It's not yet been extinguished.
CAPE TOWN - A Working on Fire crew member has been seriously injured while battling a blaze near George.
The Working on Fire crew member has been hospitalised after sustaining burns to his face and hands.
A fire truck has also been completely destroyed.
This is the second blow for Working on Fire in just a few days.
Earlier this week, assistant project manager Cedric Seokoma died while fighting a fire near Klapmuts.
Meanwhile, a memorial service was held for Cape Town firefighter Candice Kruger earlier this week.
The 33-year-old collapsed while fighting a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain about two weeks ago.
