Firefighter seriously injured while battling George blaze

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Firefighter seriously injured while battling George blaze

The fire broke out in the Kammanasie area on Thursday. It's not yet been extinguished.

FILE: A Working on Fire team hard at work. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
FILE: A Working on Fire team hard at work. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Working on Fire crew member has been seriously injured while battling a blaze near George.

The fire broke out in the Kammanasie area on Thursday. It's not yet been extinguished.

The Working on Fire crew member has been hospitalised after sustaining burns to his face and hands.

A fire truck has also been completely destroyed.

This is the second blow for Working on Fire in just a few days.

Earlier this week, assistant project manager Cedric Seokoma died while fighting a fire near Klapmuts.

Meanwhile, a memorial service was held for Cape Town firefighter Candice Kruger earlier this week.

The 33-year-old collapsed while fighting a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain about two weeks ago.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA