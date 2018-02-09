Esidimeni: Moseneke baffled by State’s argument against compensation

Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday, which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - State lawyers at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings have spent Friday morning arguing that the families of those who died during the disastrous transfer project should not be compensated for constitutional damages but for the trauma and pain they suffered.

Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

Some 1,700 mentally ill patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.

The project resulted in the deaths of 144 patients, with 55 still unaccounted for.

The State’s argument against the compensation of families of the deceased patients has left retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke baffled and angered the families.

Moseneke told Hutamo that the law cannot ignore the constitutional rights of those who died.

The hearings will continue throughout on Friday.

