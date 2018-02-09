Esidimeni: Families must be compensated for trauma, not constitutional damage

Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - State lawyers at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings have spent Friday morning arguing that families of those who died during the disastrous transfer project should not be compensated for constitutional damages but for the trauma and pain they suffered.

Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.

One thousand seven hundred mentally ill patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.

The project resulted in the deaths of 144 patients, with 55 still unaccounted for.

The state's argument against the compensation of families of the deceased patients has left retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke baffled and angered the families.

States advocate Tebogo Hutamo said: “The wrong should be in relation to the family members.”

Moseneke told Hutamo the law cannot ignore the constitutional rights of those who died.

“In either case, whether they are diseased or they are in hospitals, it’s the families who are acting for and on behalf of the claimants.”

The hearings will continue throughout Friday.

#Esidimeni Hutamo: The remedies we suggest as the state is that the department should offer counseling to the families, the other aspect is that the department and complainants should agree on a memorial site. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018

#Esidimeni Hutamo: There is a lot of factors that have to be considered,it's not just about the money it's about where do we fix where we have gone wrong.This arbitration process that has been set up is one of the factors that should be considered as well. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018