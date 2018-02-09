Esidimeni: Families must be compensated for trauma, not constitutional damage
Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - State lawyers at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings have spent Friday morning arguing that families of those who died during the disastrous transfer project should not be compensated for constitutional damages but for the trauma and pain they suffered.
Government and the families reached a settlement on Thursday which will see each family receive R200,000 each in compensation.
One thousand seven hundred mentally ill patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.
The project resulted in the deaths of 144 patients, with 55 still unaccounted for.
The state's argument against the compensation of families of the deceased patients has left retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke baffled and angered the families.
States advocate Tebogo Hutamo said: “The wrong should be in relation to the family members.”
Moseneke told Hutamo the law cannot ignore the constitutional rights of those who died.
“In either case, whether they are diseased or they are in hospitals, it’s the families who are acting for and on behalf of the claimants.”
The hearings will continue throughout Friday.
#Esidimeni Hutamo: The remedies we suggest as the state is that the department should offer counseling to the families, the other aspect is that the department and complainants should agree on a memorial site. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
#Esidimeni Hutamo: There is a lot of factors that have to be considered,it's not just about the money it's about where do we fix where we have gone wrong.This arbitration process that has been set up is one of the factors that should be considered as well. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
#Esidimeni Moseneke: What do you say the survivors claimants are entitled to? Hutamo: The survivors will be entitled to compensation and redress and we'll argue that over and above that they are not entitled to constitutional damages. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
TK
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.