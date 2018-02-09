Dept: Nothing untoward about postponement of Ubuntu Awards
President Jacob Zuma was due to attend the ceremony on Saturday night in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says that there's nothing untoward about the postponement of the Ubuntu Awards.
Dirco says that since the State of the Nation Address (Sona) has been postponed, consquent events traditionally hosted post-Sona have been affected.
Spokesperson Clayson Monyela: "The Ubuntu Awards 2018 is one of those events that has been affected consequent to the decision to postpone Sona until further notice."
#Zuma DIRCO has confirmed the Ubuntu Awards which President Jacob Zuma was to attend on Saturday in Cape Town have been postponed. TK pic.twitter.com/Hd3icxLDjr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2018
