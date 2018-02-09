De Lille: I am not corrupt
The Cape Town mayor says she is being treated unfairly and has never accepted any bribes from anyone.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she’s open to a police investigation into claims that she solicited a R5 million bribe.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged the criminal complaint against her last week.
It’s related to allegations made by a Gauteng businessman.
De Lille says she is being treated unfairly and has never accepted any bribes from anyone.
It’s alleged that De Lille asked for a bribe in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers that a Gauteng businessman intended rolling out in informal settlements.
The mayor has told EWN thatshe will give her full cooperation in any criminal investigation against her.
“This is really an abuse of the criminal justice system because they are trying to pursue public opinion against me that I am corrupt. I have worked my life fighting corruption in this country, and I can tell South Africa with confidence that I am not corrupt.”
At the same time, the DA has indicated it will support a motion of no confidence in De Lille when council sits later this month.
