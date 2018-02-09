De Lille enlists Dali Mpofu’s help in fight against DA
The matter relates to Patricia de Lille's claim that DA leadership has been instructing its Cape Town caucus on how to vote in the motion of no confidence against her.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Advocate Dali Mpofu will represent Mayor Patricia de Lille in her legal challenge of Democratic Alliance (DA) regulations.
On Thursday, De Lille announced she is launching the challenge because she wants councillors to vote with their conscience, in a secret ballot, when council debates a DA motion of no confidence in her next week.
De Lille said it was ironic that she's needing to go to court to ensure councillors vote in a secret ballot, since that's what the DA had to do in the case of Jacob Zuma.
Now she's enlisted the help of a high ranking EFF member to fight her legal battle against her own party.
The matter relates to de Lille's claim that DA leadership has been instructing its Cape Town caucus on how to vote in the motion of no confidence against her.
The DA denies this and says council can decide on a secret ballot.
De Lille has said there would be no reason to go to court if the DA agreed to a secret vote.
