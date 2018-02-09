De Goede Hoop hostel: CRL's findings an attack on Afrikaans
The CRL commission on Thursday released its findings on its investigation into discriminatory policies at the student residence.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at the De Goede Hoop student residence in Pretoria says that it’s unbothered by the findings and recommendations made by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL), as they are baseless and untrue.
It found that there were no black students and had an admission’s committee that is not racially diverse.
The commission also discovered that the residence was only open to Afrikaans-speaking students or required an essay written in that language to motivate admission.
De Goede Hoop’s management says the commission’s findings are a baseless attack on Afrikaans and the preservation of the language.
A residence spokesperson Kallie Kriel has accused has accused the commission of lying about the race of residents, saying they have no admissions committee.
“We’ve never shunned anybody from our residence. We’re actually the only residence that doesn’t ask for a person’s race. There are applicants with light and dark complexions in our hostel.”
The commission has threatened to take the residence to court if it does not act to the recommendations.
Kriel says they’re ready to defend themselves.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
