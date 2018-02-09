CT businessman expected to plead in Lamoer corruption case
Arno Lamoer and Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender on Thursday pleaded guilty to corruption in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman is expected to plead when a corruption case against former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused resumes next Monday.
Lamoer and Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender on Thursday pleaded guilty to corruption in the Western Cape High Court.
The three accused, along with Sharon Govender and Cape Town tow truck company owner Salim Dawjee, have been facing 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6 million.
In his plea explanation, Lamoer says that he entered into negotiations with the State, because he wanted to finalise the trial expeditiously.
Lamoer says he befriended Dawjee and made loans from the businessman between 2011 and 2013.
Govender also pleaded guilty to a corruption charge, admitting to having received gratifications worth about R24,000 from dawjee, who is his cousin.
This money covered expenses such as pool maintenance, air flight costs, petrol expenses and vehicle rentals.
Van der Ross conceded to having used Dawjee's petrol card on numerous occassions to fill up his car, amounting to more than R3,000.
He says that the businessman also sponsored an SAPS golf event for R4,000 in 2012.
