Controversial CT businessman Mark Lifman expected to appear in court
Mark Lifman is accused of intimidating and pointing a firearm at Modack at an auction in Parow in March 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Controversial Cape Town businessman Mark Lifman is expected to appear in court on Friday morning after spending two days in prison.
Lifman will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm.
He was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.
The charges were laid by another alleged underworld figure, Nafiz Modack, who is accused of being part of a faction that has forcibly taken control of nightclubs and restaurants security around Cape Town from Lifman’s group.
Lifman’s defence attorney William Booth tried to have his client moved from the Mfuleni police holding cells to a local hospital on Thursday, citing a recent back operation.
Booth explained Lifman underwent a back operation a few months ago and was sleeping on the floor in the police holding cells.
“It’s not a very pleasant police station and someone with a medical problem, he’s taking certain medication which requires one to be in a better facility.”
Lifman is accused of intimidating and pointing a firearm at Modack at an auction in Parow in March 2017.
Modack only laid the complaint last month, after his own arrest in December.
Modack and four others have been charged with intimidating and extorting nightclubs and restaurants to take over security contracts from Lifman’s faction.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
Support for Sars probe into abuse within religious sector
-
George cop arrested for raping girlfriend’s daughter
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.