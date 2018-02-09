Controversial CT businessman Mark Lifman expected to appear in court

Mark Lifman is accused of intimidating and pointing a firearm at Modack at an auction in Parow in March 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial Cape Town businessman Mark Lifman is expected to appear in court on Friday morning after spending two days in prison.

Lifman will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm.

He was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.

The charges were laid by another alleged underworld figure, Nafiz Modack, who is accused of being part of a faction that has forcibly taken control of nightclubs and restaurants security around Cape Town from Lifman’s group.

Lifman’s defence attorney William Booth tried to have his client moved from the Mfuleni police holding cells to a local hospital on Thursday, citing a recent back operation.

Booth explained Lifman underwent a back operation a few months ago and was sleeping on the floor in the police holding cells.

“It’s not a very pleasant police station and someone with a medical problem, he’s taking certain medication which requires one to be in a better facility.”

Modack only laid the complaint last month, after his own arrest in December.

Modack and four others have been charged with intimidating and extorting nightclubs and restaurants to take over security contracts from Lifman’s faction.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)