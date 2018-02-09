City of CT to have three temporary desalination plants

The Strandfontein desalination plant is expected to be the first to deliver clean drinking water and that will happen in the first week of March.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is on track to deliver desalinated water into the metro supply.

That's in spite of a slight delay at the first site they were planning to bring online in Monwabisi.

The three temporary desalination plants planned for the metro will deliver 18 million litres of water per day.

Later in March, the temporary plant at the V&A Waterfront will come online.

Those projects have been running on schedule but the Monwabisi plant that was meant to come online this month was the subject of a community dispute.

“With regards to the Monwabisi desalination plant, every project that the city implement has a local component and the community in that particular area wanted a larger component of labour as part of the overall project.”

Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg says the issue has now been resolved and work is progressing.

The 18 million litres of water per day from the plants are a small proportion of the roughly 547 million litres Cape Town is currently using every day.