ANN7 slapped with maximum fine for footage defaming Jackson Mthembu

CAPE TOWN - The Broadcasting Complaints Commission has slapped ANN7 with the maximum possible fine for repeatedly airing footage that defamed African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu lodged a complaint last November after six ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) were given a platform on the broadcaster from which to make false and defamatory allegations about him

The Gupta-founded media house has also been ordered to broadcast a fresh apology to Mthembu over two days next week.

The complaints tribunal says one of the most serious cases it has ever had to decide.

It found ANN7 colluded with the six ANC MPs to stage a news conference with the intention of sabotaging Mthembu’s political career.

Mthembu was given no right of reply by the television station which was found to be in serious breach of the broadcasting code of conduct.

ANN7 was sold last year to Mzwanele Manyi in a vendor financed deal.

Earlier this year, Multichoice announced it won’t be renewing the news channel’s contract.