ANN7 slapped with maximum fine for footage defaming Jackson Mthembu
Jackson Mthembu lodged a complaint last November after six ANC MPs were given a platform to make false and defamatory allegations about him.
CAPE TOWN - The Broadcasting Complaints Commission has slapped ANN7 with the maximum possible fine for repeatedly airing footage that defamed African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu.
Mthembu lodged a complaint last November after six ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) were given a platform on the broadcaster from which to make false and defamatory allegations about him
The Gupta-founded media house has also been ordered to broadcast a fresh apology to Mthembu over two days next week.
The complaints tribunal says one of the most serious cases it has ever had to decide.
It found ANN7 colluded with the six ANC MPs to stage a news conference with the intention of sabotaging Mthembu’s political career.
Mthembu was given no right of reply by the television station which was found to be in serious breach of the broadcasting code of conduct.
ANN7 was sold last year to Mzwanele Manyi in a vendor financed deal.
Earlier this year, Multichoice announced it won’t be renewing the news channel’s contract.
More in Local
-
Powerball Results: Friday 9 February 2018
-
De Lille enlists Dali Mpofu’s help in fight against DA
-
SACP: We cannot support new bid by Sassa to extend CPS contract
-
'ANC doesn’t know what to do about Zuma's reluctance to resign'
-
Regulations bind Treasury to ensure adequate funds for state capture inquiry
-
Police investigate cause of fire that killed 3 Durban kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.