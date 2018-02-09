ANC top six to meet within 24 hours
The ANC’s top officials are preparing for another marathon emergency meeting on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC)’s top six will hold an emergency meeting in the next 24 hours as the rumour mill goes into overdrive about the governing party’s leadership, fueled by a sudden change to its schedule.
Members of top six were expected to go on walkabouts in Cape Town on Friday as part of the buildup to weekend celebrations in honour of what would have been Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday.
But in an unexpected twist this morning, Western Cape ANC officials confirmed that the delegation from Luthuli House would not be arriving.
The ANC’s top officials are preparing for another marathon emergency meeting on Saturday.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed to EWN that he is in fact back in Gauteng while President Zuma's spokesperson has confirmed that he too is back in Pretoria.
Now the two men spent a considerable amount of time in Cape Town this week trying to iron out some issues relating to Zuma’s exit.
And this is expected to continue in Gauteng, with no indication yet on whether Zuma will still be president come Sunday.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa, Zuma in final phase on negotiations around Zuma exit
-
Energy Dept say Mahlobo meeting with Russian counterpart a courtesy call
-
ANC issues overshadow Mandela centennial celebrations
-
‘ANC needs space to deal with Zuma exit’
-
[OPINION] Be patient, Zuma's end is nigh
-
Thobeka Madiba-Zuma: It's going to get rough
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.