ANC top six to meet within 24 hours

The ANC’s top officials are preparing for another marathon emergency meeting on Saturday.

FILE: The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC)’s top six will hold an emergency meeting in the next 24 hours as the rumour mill goes into overdrive about the governing party’s leadership, fueled by a sudden change to its schedule.

Members of top six were expected to go on walkabouts in Cape Town on Friday as part of the buildup to weekend celebrations in honour of what would have been Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday.

But in an unexpected twist this morning, Western Cape ANC officials confirmed that the delegation from Luthuli House would not be arriving.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed to EWN that he is in fact back in Gauteng while President Zuma's spokesperson has confirmed that he too is back in Pretoria.

Now the two men spent a considerable amount of time in Cape Town this week trying to iron out some issues relating to Zuma’s exit.

And this is expected to continue in Gauteng, with no indication yet on whether Zuma will still be president come Sunday.

