‘ANC needs space to deal with Zuma exit’

ANC) Western Cape leader Faiez Jacobs says the party is dealing with some challenges but that's to be expected.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape leader Faiez Jacobs says change is rarely smooth and the party needs space to deal with President Jacob Zuma's exit.

Jacobs made the comments as the ANC's Top six abandoned events in Cape Town today to attend an urgent meeting in Johannesburg within the next 24 hours.

ANC vice-president David Mabuza, a big proponent of unity in the party, was expected to be in Khayelitsha on Friday as part of the build-up program to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

But Mabuza and his top six colleagues were no-shows and it later emerged they'd been summoned for an emergency meeting.

Jacobs says the party is dealing with some challenges but that's to be expected.

“I think transition in any situation is not smooth. I think society and South Africa, in general, must give the ANC a little bit more time and space to handle its internal processes.”

The ANC has been driven by divisions which came to the fore in a particularly fractious elective conference last year.

Jacobs says the party is dealing with some challenges but that's to be expected.

“I think the transition in any situation is not smooth. I think society and SA generally must allow and give the ANC a little bit more time and space to handle its internal processes.”

Jacobs says an urgent transition of power is needed.