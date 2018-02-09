ANC in WC says urgent transition of power is needed
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says an urgent transition of power is needed.
Several members of the ANC’s top six were expected to be at various points in Cape Town on Friday as part of the build-up to the party’s Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
But officials have reportedly been called back to Gauteng for a meeting.
The ANC has sent out a new program for Friday and it doesn’t include the top six.
#Mandela100 The ANC’s Faiez Jacobs says the program continues without the top 6, who has urgent issues to attend to. CE pic.twitter.com/nCpJDq1wqT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
Members of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) are instead stepping in.
In Khayelitsha’s Blue Hall, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister in The Presidency Jeff Radebe are expected to hold a community meeting.
The ANC Western Cape Secretary Faiez Jacobs said earlier the party’s top leaders have to attend to “urgent issues”.
“We need an urgent completion of the transition… everyone is keenly anticipating that. Unity is sacrosanct to us in the ANC. We want to ensure that there’s a peaceful, smooth transition.”
The ANC’s communication team says two of the ministers scheduled to arrive are not coming, while they are still waiting for confirmation from the rest.
#Mandela100 Other members of the ANC’s NEC will be at the various points on the original schedule, instead of the top six, says the party’s Faiez Jacobs. MM pic.twitter.com/MSOLNEXetf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
