ANC explains cancellation of top six programme in CT

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has now spoken out about why the programme for the party’s top officials has been cancelled at the last minute.

The party says that its top leaders had to attend to other matters.

The leaders were meant to participate in campaign activities in the Western Cape on Friday in the build up to Sunday’s launch of the centennial year in honour of the late president Nelson Mandela.

The ANC says that its top officials will no longer participate in the build-up programmes towards the #Mandela100 Rally planned for Sunday, saying this is because of various other commitments they are required to attend to.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe: "The programme will however proceed with a number of NEC members deployed to the mobilisation programme today and should there be any other developments during the course of this weekend, we will keep members, media and the republic informed."

It says that the mobilisation programme will however proceed with a number of NEC members deployed in and around Cape Town today, adding that the big rally on Sunday will proceed as planned and that it will be addressed by the President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, top party officials are preparing for another marathon emergency meeting on Saturday.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed to EWN that he is in fact back in Gauteng while the Presidency has also confirmed that President Jacob Zuma is back in Pretoria.

This has raised speculation that President Zuma’s removal may be finalised this weekend.