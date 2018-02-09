Alleged CT underworld boss Mark Lifman released from police custody

Mark Lifman was arrested at Cape Town airport on Wednesday and will not be charged on criminal complaints of intimidation and the pointing of a firearm.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman has been released from police custody.

He was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.

Lifman will not be charged on criminal complaints of intimidation and the pointing of a firearm.

Private security, armed and on point, gathered outside the Bellville Magistrates Court where all charges against Lifman have been dropped.

The controversial businessman left court and got into a black Mercedes Benz.

His lawyer William Booth maintains his client's arrest was unlawful.

“I’ve just been informed by the senior State protector that Mr Lifman will be released and there are no charges. So, he will not even appear, they’ve decided not to prosecute him at this stage. I understand they'll like to do further investigation.”

Nafiz Modack alleges Lifman pointed a firearm at him at an auction in Parow in March.

Modack himself was arrested in December, along with four others, in connection with an alleged protection racket which is accused of taking over security contracts from Lifman's group.

Modack only laid the criminal complaint against Lifman last month.