All eyes on ANC as top six prepare for crucial meeting
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa had already indicated this week that talks between him and state President Jacob Zuma would continue as the ANC tries to resolve questions around Zuma's stay in power.
JOHANNESBURG - All eyes are now on the African National Congress' (ANC) headquarters as the party's top leaders prepare to go into another crucial meeting in the next 48 hours or so.
Eyewitness News understands that the top six cancelled planned activities in Cape Town on Friday because of this meeting.
Western Cape officials who had gathered to go on walkabout campaigns with the senior leaders were left to field questions in the morning when the likes of ANC deputy president David Mabuza and secretary-general Ace Magashule were a no-show.
It all started with the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and then the cancellation of the special national executive meeting (NEC) meeting which was meant to oust President Zuma.
Then Ramaphosa pulled out of the party’s activities ahead of Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
All of this is happening as talks to finalise Zuma’s removal from the Union Buildings seem to be reaching its final stages.
It’s understood that the party wants to conclude talks by Saturday, so that when Ramaphosa addresses the ANC’s big rally on Sunday, he uses the opportunity to explain the party’s decisions to the party and the country.
