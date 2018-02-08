Worker blames North West hospital's management for Ledig sewage spill
For over two years now residents of Ledig in North West have complained about living with sporadic sewage leaks into the local stream.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at Moses Kotane Hospital in the North West says that while temporary measures have been put in place, they are working on a permanent solution for the sewage spills plaguing the local community.
For over two years now residents have complained about living with sporadic sewage leaks into the local stream.
The treatment plant services the hospital which caters to a population of over 200,000 living in Ledig and surrounding areas.
A worker at the Moses Kotane Hospital, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, says the problem of sewage leaks is the result of poor management.
“Since 2010, they’ve not maintained this plant, that’s why you see this mess here. The money for maintenance is misused.”
Eyewitness News was shown a picture of the lone worker at the plant standing waist deep in the faecal matter while attempting to resolve a blockage.
Moses Kotane Hospital acting CEO Dineo Moromane explains: “As I am speaking to you now, it’s three people. We have appointed additional two people on 5 February [2018].”
It will take an estimated eight months for a new sewage treatment plant to be erected. For now, Moromane is confident the temporary plant will hold.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
