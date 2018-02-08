WCED makes progress in placing pupils at schools
At the start of the term, officials had to find space for 11,000 pupils from grade one to 12.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's still trying to place pupils at schools across the province.
At this stage, there are about 4,800 pupils waiting to get into a school.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “About 3,000 of the learners looking for places are new arrivals into the province. The WCED ordered 231 mobile classrooms last year to accommodate extra learners, and we’ve identified schools with 60 available classrooms across all districts.”
Meanwhile, in Gauteng, over 3,000 grade one and eight pupils have not yet been placed.
