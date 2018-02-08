Popular Topics
‘WC drought may cause shift in national GDP’

The Western Cape is the second highest contributor to the GDP, but this could change should the drought continues.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says while there are no official numbers to confirm the impact of the drought on the national GDP, it has had an effect on the province's economic contribution.

The Western Cape is the second highest contributor to the GDP, but this could change should the drought continues.

Winde says the drought has greatly affected the agricultural sector and resulted in some job losses.

He says while it’s not easy to predict the impact this far, there are sectors such as the wine industry that have been great contributors to the provincial and national economy but have taken a knock.

“If we don’t get fair rains this winter, I think then your chances are seeing maybe a shift in the percentage, you might see a 0.5% GPD change from the province or a 1% GPD change from the province. But overall in South Africa, you need it to be sustained over a few years to be significant.”

