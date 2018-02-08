WC Cabinet approves R82.5m in additional funds for water projects

The total amount budgeted for drought alleviation now stands at R108.7 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Cabinet has approved an additional R82.5 million in funding for water projects.

This brings the total amount allocated by the department on water augmentation projects since 1 April 2017 to R108,7 million.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department MEC Anton Bredell says the new funding will be focused on municipalities that border the City of Cape Town.

The department says the additional funds will be used on relief measures, including new water augmentation and demand management projects.

The municipalities that will benefit include Saldanha Bay, Drakenstein and Swartland.

MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “These are all more or less on the same water system as the City of Cape Town, so it will help to reduce the pressure on the greater system.”

The department says its initial spending went towards assisting areas like Beaufort West and Ladismith.

It reiterates it has already spent 44% of the R74 million disaster relief funding from national government.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)