[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
Sethembiso Zulu & Masechaba Sefularo | Residents of Ledig near Sun City in the North West have complained about raw sewage spilling into a major road and into the local stream which is a water source for their cattle.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] #Zexit: Word on the street
-
WATCH: EFF student command protest outside Higher Education Department offices
-
[WATCH] ANC's Magashule mum on state of Zuma exit talks
-
[WATCH] Expert warns Gauteng also at risk of water shortages
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa expands on talk with Zuma
-
[WATCH] Trump: Agree on immigration demands or we have a shut down
-
[WATCH] World's most powerful rocket launches into space
-
[WATCH] 'Lady Doritos' leave a bad taste in women's mouths
-
[WATCH] First deaf female mayor appointed in United States
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Three huge new trailers
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Parliament elects a president, not Luthuli House
-
[WATCH] Nkoana-Mashabane delivers closing remarks at BRICS meeting
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Sona should not be delivered by tsotsi Zuma
-
[WATCH] Malema: Motsoaledi's crocodile tears are not going to mislead us
-
[WATCH] Malema: Why spend millions on Sona when no one will watch?
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called 'sell out' by ANC members
-
[WATCH] Malema: Ramaphosa is not from a 'lucky packet'
-
[WATCH] Malema: We warned you about delinquent Zuma
-
[WATCH] ANC, BLF members clash at Luthuli House
-
[WATCH] ANC top 6 meet traditional leaders in Limpopo
-
[WATCH] #SibanyeGold: Miners free!
-
[WATCH] San Francisco marijuana convictions tossed
-
[WATCH] Michelle Obama on the awkward Trump gift exchange
-
[WATCH] Where will City of CT get additional water?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.