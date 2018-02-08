Van Rooyen: No scientific basis for 'Day Zero' term

Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen told Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee yesterday that the term even caused havoc at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

CAPE TOWN - There was resounding criticism for the City of Cape Town in Parliament on Wednesday for its use of the term "Day Zero".

That’s the term the city uses to describe the day that Cape Town runs out of water.

Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen told Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee yesterday that the term even caused havoc at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Meanwhile, the EFF says it believes the concept is being used as a scare mongering tactic.

Van Rooyen believes that there’s no scientific basis for the term "Day Zero" saying it's open to a variety of interpretations.

Municipalities he says, have to simplify their communication.

"We don't want to communicate ambiguity, we don't want to communicate messages that will confuse people."

The EFF’s Nazier Paulsen believes Cape Town’s water scarcity has been exaggerated.

"I think this fear mongering is ridiculous and I think it is inhumane what the City of Cape Town has done."

But the city’s Peter Flower says that "Day Zero" is a term coined on social media and refers to the day when the taps will be turned off and people will have to collect their water.

The dam storage levels for Cape Town is currently at 25.2%, down 0.8% from last week.