Untu threatens to withdraw members after train attack on CT's northern line

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Untu threatens to withdraw members after train attack on CT's northern line

On Sunday, a ticket control officer and three of her colleagues were attacked by a group of five people near the Somerset West station.

FILE: A Metrorail train. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
FILE: A Metrorail train. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It seems that crime on Metrorail's troubled central line has spilled over onto the northern line.

On Sunday, a ticket control officer and three of her colleagues were attacked by a group of five people near the Somerset West station.

One of the employees was stabbed in the head.

As with its previous threat of its members withdrawing their services on the troubled central line, the United National Transport Union (Untu) says that it may be forced to the do same on the northern line.

The four workers, all Untu members, were working on a train on Sunday when they were accosted by four armed men and a woman. The group had apparently complained about ticket prices. The argument heated up and led to one of the employees being stabbed.

Meanwhile, operations on the central line remain suspended for a fourth week following the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha and ongoing cable theft incidents.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA