Untu threatens to withdraw members after train attack on CT's northern line

On Sunday, a ticket control officer and three of her colleagues were attacked by a group of five people near the Somerset West station.

CAPE TOWN - It seems that crime on Metrorail's troubled central line has spilled over onto the northern line.

One of the employees was stabbed in the head.

As with its previous threat of its members withdrawing their services on the troubled central line, the United National Transport Union (Untu) says that it may be forced to the do same on the northern line.

The four workers, all Untu members, were working on a train on Sunday when they were accosted by four armed men and a woman. The group had apparently complained about ticket prices. The argument heated up and led to one of the employees being stabbed.

Meanwhile, operations on the central line remain suspended for a fourth week following the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha and ongoing cable theft incidents.