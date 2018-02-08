Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks

President Jacob Zuma was due to attend and officiate at the annual the event which was scheduled for Saturday in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department has announced the Ubuntu Awards have been postponed.

President Jacob Zuma was due to attend and officiate at the annual the event which was scheduled for Saturday in Cape Town.

The department says due to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) being postponed, events traditionally hosted after the Sona have been affected.

In a short statement, the department says the Ubuntu Awards has been postponed indefinitely.