Three men arrested for possession of abalone to appear in court

Officers swooped on their processing facility at a house Goodwood earlier this week after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men are expected to appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Thursday on charges under the living marine resources act.

Officers swooped on their processing facility at a house Goodwood earlier this week after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house.

Police say that while members confiscated a substantial amount of perlemoen, the exact value is still being calculated.

Stainless steel pots, burners, scales and gas cylinders are among the items seized.