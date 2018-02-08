Three men arrested for possession of abalone to appear in court
Officers swooped on their processing facility at a house Goodwood earlier this week after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house.
JOHANNESBURG - Three men are expected to appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Thursday on charges under the living marine resources act.
Police say that while members confiscated a substantial amount of perlemoen, the exact value is still being calculated.
Stainless steel pots, burners, scales and gas cylinders are among the items seized.
#sapsWC #PartnershipPolicing in the Goodwood area contributed to stopping 3 suspects in their tracks yesterday afternoon when police acted on a community #TipOff about an #abalone processing facility. MEhttps://t.co/rGMR3YHqGw pic.twitter.com/CYpVNAAWjg— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 7, 2018
