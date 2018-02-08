Popular Topics
Three men arrested for possession of abalone to appear in court

Officers swooped on their processing facility at a house Goodwood earlier this week after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house.

Western Cape officers swooped on an Abalone processing facility at a house Goodwood after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
Western Cape officers swooped on an Abalone processing facility at a house Goodwood after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three men are expected to appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on Thursday on charges under the living marine resources act.

Officers swooped on their processing facility at a house Goodwood earlier this week after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house.

Police say that while members confiscated a substantial amount of perlemoen, the exact value is still being calculated.

Stainless steel pots, burners, scales and gas cylinders are among the items seized.

