Talks between Ramaphosa, Zuma enter third day

On Wednesday, Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to be patient while he concludes discussions with Zuma, saying he would report back to the ANC and country in the coming days.

JOHANNESBURG - As talks between President Jacob Zuma and his deputy enter day three, the party has cancelled Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagements for the next two days, saying he has pressing issues to deal with.

Ramaphosa started talks with President Zuma on Tuesday, which led to the postponement of the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

A recording of African National Congress (ANC)Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile telling investors in Cape Town that the NEC meeting was going to oust President Zuma has since emerged.

In this state of confusion and uncertainty regarding talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma, any development actually matters.

The ANC has now changed his program for the next two days due to “pressing matters”.

Ramaphosa was meant to participate in the build-up programme to the party’s launch of the celebrations of the centennial year in honour of late former President Nelson Mandela.

Whether these pressing matters involve his talks with President Zuma is unclear.