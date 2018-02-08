Spotlight on mine dumps near Soweto after complaints
Experts say the mine dust contains lethal chemicals with residents complaining of various ailments.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has been called on to take urgent action in parts of Soweto after residents complained of becoming ill from mine dust.
Experts say the dust contains lethal chemicals with residents complaining of various ailments.
Soweto residents have also complained about a disused mine, which experts say is a health hazard.
An investigation has been launched after a number of Soweto residents living near mine dumps complained of respiratory problems.
Researcher David van Wyk of the Bench Marks Foundation says they tested the air in five Soweto communities living near mine dumps comparing their results with tests in Mahikeng.
He says there was a distinct difference.
Van Wyk says there are many harmful materials in the air near mine dumps in Soweto.
“Respiratory problems in Soweto are really high.”
The Department of Minerals Resources has confirmed it is looking into the effects of dust and acid mine drainage in Gauteng, but van Wyk says no specific action has been taken in Soweto.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
WATCH: EFF student command protest outside Higher Education Department offices
-
Charred remains found in car in a Limpopo village
-
SAHRC: Mokopane doctor who discriminated against patients must apologise
-
PTA Afrikaans-only residence urged to adhere to CRL recommendations
-
#RandReport: Rand edges firmer as Zuma exit looms, stocks lower
-
Ipid investigates death of FS protester allegedly shot by police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.