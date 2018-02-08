‘Sona postponement will not stall work of legislature’
President Jacob Zuma was due to deliver the address on Thursday evening, but increasing opposition to his leadership has led to the traditional opening of Parliament being postponed indefinitely.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers say the impasse over the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will not stall the work of the legislature which already started in January.
President Jacob Zuma was due to deliver the address on Thursday evening, but increasing opposition to his leadership has led to the traditional opening of Parliament being postponed indefinitely.
On Thursday, the African National Congress (ANC) caucus was briefed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on ongoing discussions surrounding Zuma's impending removal.
On Tuesday, Parliament's Presiding Officers put a stop to Sona to allow the ANC time to get its house in order.
But Parliament says even though it’s unclear when the address will be delivered, the postponement is not impacting the work of its structures.
A subcommittee has already begun reviewing rules related to the impeachment of a president, and several committees have been conducting oversight visits since January.
Speaker Baleka Mbete says a new date for the Sona will take into account the rest of the parliamentary programme, particularly the national Budget which is scheduled for 21 February.
Parliament says it is meeting with service providers to minimise the costs of postponing the State of the Nation address and to keep overall spending within the R4.3 million budget.
