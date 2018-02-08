Sassa asks ConCourt to extend CPS contract yet again
It's understood Sassa filed papers on Wednesday and asked the court to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for another six months.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has once again approached the Constitutional Court, asking for another extension for the take over of social grant payments.
The court ruled in March last year that an invalid contract with CPS should be extended for 12 months until the agency could find alternative payment partners.
An inquiry is currently investigating whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the social grants crisis.
The Black Sash Trust approached the court last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of beneficiaries on 1 April.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explains: “It’s a six-month phase-in and phase-out process so that you don’t collapse the system come 1 April. The current payment contractor will work with the Post Office to ensure there is a smooth handover.”
