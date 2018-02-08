SAHRC: Mokopane doctor who discriminated against patients must apologise
SAHRC investigators visited the doctor’s practice and found there are separate consultation rooms and bathrooms for white and black patients.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants a written public apology from a Mokopane doctor who was caught discriminating against his patients on the basis of race.
The commission’s investigators visited the doctor’s practice in the Limpopo town on Wednesday and found there are separate consultation rooms and bathrooms for white and black patients.
Spokesman Victor Mavhidula says aside from the written apology, the doctor is also expected to provide 48 hours of free medical service in a disadvantaged community and he must cover the cost of counselling for affected staff members.
“He must come for a workshop where we will provide him with the training to make sure that he does not repeat what he was doing.”
