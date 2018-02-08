Popular Topics
SAHRC assessing complaints about cancelled ‘Inxeba’ screenings

The controversial local film has drawn criticism for its portrayal of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

A screengrab depicting one of the scenes from the controversial local film, ‘Inxeba: The Wound’.
A screengrab depicting one of the scenes from the controversial local film, ‘Inxeba: The Wound’.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is assessing a complaint about the cancelled screenings of Inxeba: The Wound following protests and intimidation.

The controversial movie has drawn criticism for its portrayal of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

Screenings in parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape had to be cancelled due to protests.

The commission says that it is evaluating whether any cultural rights were violated in the movie.

On Monday, the traditional leader's group, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), claimed that the movie is an inaccurate depiction of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

The movie is a love story, told through the journey of three gay men who battle to reconcile who they are, with society’s often homophobic views of masculinity.

Contralesa claimed that the movie depicts the traditional rite of passage as space where young men are taught indecency.

Contralesa’s Prince Abongile Ngozi said that as much as they respect the right to free speech, the movie is an infringement on customs and Xhosa culture.

WATCH: Inxeba: The Wound - Trailer

Additional information by Koketso Motau.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

