Ramaphosa warned over handling of Zuma’s exit
Cyril Ramaphosa says this is a challenging time for the country but both he and President Zuma are aware that people want and deserve closure on the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned he could come off as looking weak in his handling of President Jacob Zuma’s exit.
Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) are under increasing pressure to act soon, with opposition parties saying if a decision isn’t taken by Sunday evening they’ll expedite an Economic Freedom Fighters-led motion of no confidence in Zuma.
Ramaphosa says he’s certain the outcome of the current process will address all concerns around Zuma’s position and unite the country.
As discussions continue, Ramaphosa says he will be able to report back to the organisation and the country in the “coming days”.
But the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip John Steenhuisen says time is running out.
“Unfortunately, the longer it drags on, then we can say to Ramaphosa; ‘you’ve pulled the trigger, surely you had a plan for how this was going to turn out.’”
Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete says she's waiting for certainty from the executive about the way forward for the State of The Nation Address.
The DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party want a resolution by Sunday evening, otherwise, they will meet on Monday to determine a way forward and expedite the matter in Parliament.
