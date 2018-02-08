PTA Afrikaans-only residence urged to adhere to CRL recommendations

The commission found Goede Hoop was only open only to Afrikaans speaking Christian students or required an essay written in that language to motivate admission.

JOHANNESBURG - Religious and linguistic authority the CRL says if a Pretoria student residence, found to have discriminatory practices, does not adhere to its recommendations - it will go to court.

The Goede Hoop and Sonop residences have come under fire for not being racially inclusive.

After conducting an investigation, the commission found Goede Hoop was only open only to Afrikaans speaking Christian students or required an essay written in that language to motivate admission.

Sonop is now also under investigation.

In its investigation, the CRL found that the Goede Hoop residence has no people of colour living there.

The commission has recommended that the residence be representative of all the demographics in society and that the writing of an essay in Afrikaans to motivate admission be scrapped.

Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says if this is not done they will have to approach the courts.

“We will definitely go to court if they are going to do unconstitutional things in the country and say they will do them anyhow.”

She says while Sonop was not part of their initial investigation, they too will now be investigated.