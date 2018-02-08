Prasa worker in stable condition after attack on CT northern line

According to the attacked workers, the armed group had apparently complained about having to pay for tickets.

CAPE TOWN - A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employee is in a stable condition in hospital after he and three colleagues were attacked by armed suspects over the weekend.

He was stabbed in the head.

The four workers, all members of the United National Transport Union (Untu) were working on a train on the northern line on Sunday when they were attacked.

A heated argument led to one of the employees being assaulted and stabbed in the head.

The Untu's Steve Harris has once again threatened members would withdraw services due to unsafe working conditions.

“No, this is totally unacceptable and it seems like the criminal element has now moved from the central line to the northern line because the central line is inoperative.”

Harris describes their working environment as a war zone and says government must do something about the issue.

Operations on the central line remain suspended for a fourth week due to the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha and ongoing cable theft.