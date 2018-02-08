Prasa worker in stable condition after attack on CT northern line
According to the attacked workers, the armed group had apparently complained about having to pay for tickets.
CAPE TOWN - A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employee is in a stable condition in hospital after he and three colleagues were attacked by armed suspects over the weekend.
He was stabbed in the head.
The four workers, all members of the United National Transport Union (Untu) were working on a train on the northern line on Sunday when they were attacked.
According to the attacked workers, the armed group had apparently complained about having to pay for tickets.
A heated argument led to one of the employees being assaulted and stabbed in the head.
The Untu's Steve Harris has once again threatened members would withdraw services due to unsafe working conditions.
“No, this is totally unacceptable and it seems like the criminal element has now moved from the central line to the northern line because the central line is inoperative.”
Harris describes their working environment as a war zone and says government must do something about the issue.
Operations on the central line remain suspended for a fourth week due to the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha and ongoing cable theft.
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.