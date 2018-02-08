Police investigate after two NMU students attacked on campus

In the latest one, a 23-year old student was approached by three suspects while walking in University Way on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Two Nelson Mandela University students are receiving hospital treatment after being attacked in separate incidents near the North Campus this week.

The male student threw the phone over a fence, and while one suspect climbed over to get the item, another one stabbed the student.

All three suspects ran away, leaving the man lying there until someone found him and called the police.

The university's Zandile Mbabela said: “There’s been a drive by the university through the safety and security task team and other crime-fighting initiatives involving the community where we try and identify what the possible risks are and then try to create solutions towards reaching that through various task teams. These attacks come at a time where those efforts have been continuing.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of armed robbery and attempted murder.