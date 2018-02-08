‘Plans in place to make disaster procurement easier for drought-affected areas’
The Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape have all declared provincial disaster areas, as a persistent drought grinds on.
CAPE TOWN - The national government is putting plans in place to ensure disaster procurement can happen faster in drought-affected areas.
During a special meeting in Parliament this week, Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen raised concerns that provinces were not spending the disaster funds already allocated to them to alleviate the effects of the drought.
Van Rooyen says they are now looking at ways to make it easier for the provinces to spend the money they need.
“Some of the impediments range from procurement processes but also strict provisions that are there in our supply chain management systems. So, it’s very clear that we might have to look into those regulations going forward.”
