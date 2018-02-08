Popular Topics
[ALERT] Phahlane, co-accused granted bail in corruption case

The lieutenant-general, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

FILE: Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: EWN
7 hours ago

PRETORIA - Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer have been granted bail of R10,000.

The lieutenant-general, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

The trio is accused of six counts of corruption, as well as fraud.

Phahlane, his wife and car dealer Snyman all told the court that they intend to plead not guilty to charges.

The lieutenant-general has rejected the allegations that he acted unlawfully in the manner set out in the charge sheet.

The accused have been charged in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

The couple are accused of accepting cars from Snyman as a form of benefit.

The crimes are aleged to have taken place between 2011 and last year.

The matter has been postponed for a month to allow the State to disclose the docket to the defence team.

