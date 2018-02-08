Popular Topics
Phahlane, co-accused charged with corruption, fraud

The lieutenant general, his wife and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court today.

Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on 8 February where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on 8 February where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
4 hours ago

PRETORIA - Former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and two co-accused have been charged with fraud and corruption worth R900,000.

The lieutenant-general, his wife and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The trio were released on bail of R10,000 each.

The charge sheet lists six cars which Phahlane and his wife, Beauty, were in possession of over a period spanning seven years.

The cars include a Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan, as well as two bakkies bought from or sponsored by Snyman.

The State alleges that the vehicles were a form of gratification given to the couple.

Police watchdog Ipid has not ruled out the possibility of further suspects being arrested.

The case has been postponed until March.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

