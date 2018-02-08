Numsa calls for shutdown of Sibanye-Stillwater mines after latest mine deaths

Numsa has demanded a full investigation into the deaths of two mineworkers who died while on duty at a Sibanye mine.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on Sibanye-Stillwater to shut down operations following the deaths of two miners at its Kloof Mine in Gauteng.

The workers lost their lives after they were trapped by a rock fall underground.

This is the second incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

Last week, 955 miners were stranded underground for over 24 hours after a power cut at the Beatrix mine in the Free State.

Numsa has demanded a full investigation into the deaths of the two mineworkers who died while on duty at the Kloof mine.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the high death rate of miners shows how little mine companies value their labour.

“The death toll in the mining industries in South Africa remains shockingly high with at least 81 people killed in 2017 alone.”

Numsa has also reiterated a call for the closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mines, saying that operations should only continue once the safety of workers is guaranteed.

The union says it made this call to the Department of Mineral Resources last week already but received no response.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)