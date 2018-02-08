Numsa calls for shutdown of Sibanye-Stillwater mines after latest mine deaths
Numsa has demanded a full investigation into the deaths of two mineworkers who died while on duty at a Sibanye mine.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on Sibanye-Stillwater to shut down operations following the deaths of two miners at its Kloof Mine in Gauteng.
The workers lost their lives after they were trapped by a rock fall underground.
This is the second incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.
Last week, 955 miners were stranded underground for over 24 hours after a power cut at the Beatrix mine in the Free State.
Numsa has demanded a full investigation into the deaths of the two mineworkers who died while on duty at the Kloof mine.
The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the high death rate of miners shows how little mine companies value their labour.
“The death toll in the mining industries in South Africa remains shockingly high with at least 81 people killed in 2017 alone.”
Numsa has also reiterated a call for the closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mines, saying that operations should only continue once the safety of workers is guaranteed.
The union says it made this call to the Department of Mineral Resources last week already but received no response.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Lower harvest for Vredendal farmer amid drought
-
[LISTEN] 'Mining Charter must be withdrawn, more dialogue needed'
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Volkswagen to recall 1,551 Skoda cars in Russia - watchdog
-
Sibanye-Stillwater sends condolences after deaths of two miners
-
Miners’ silicosis lawsuit close to settlement - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.