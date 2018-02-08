Murder accused Jason Rohde sent back to CT clinic for treatment

A psychiatrist who has been treating Jason Rohde at a Cape Town clinic for the past week, says that Rohde is suffering from a severe depressive episode.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde has been ordered to return to a Cape Town clinic for treatment for a severe temporary depressive condition.

Rohde appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, after he was re-arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station the day before, for failing to appear in court.

The property mogul's defence team informed the court that he was absent from proceedings as he had been hospitalised, but the judge ruled that insufficient facts were placed before the court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Rhode is accused of strangling his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in 2016.

He denies the accusation, saying that she committed suicide.

A psychiatrist who has been treating Jason Rohde at a Cape Town clinic for the past week, says that Rohde is suffering from a severe depressive episode.

Doctor Kevin Stoloff says that he first consulted with Rohde in September 2016, shortly after he was implicated in his wife's death.

Stoloff says that he prescribed anti-depressant medication for Rohde at the time.

The psychiatrist told the court that he saw the property mogul again at the end of last month, and noticed that he was displaying symptoms of depression, including sadness, loneliness, hopelessness and despair.

The doctor therefore felt that it was in his best interest to be admitted to hospital and be given stronger anti-depressants.

Stoloff's of the opinion that Rohde can retain his previous state of functioning in the coming weeks through intensive treatment.

The trial has been postponed until 21 February.

Rohde has now returned to the clinic for ongoing treatment.