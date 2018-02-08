Mkhwebane confident City of CT will stick to deal with Masiphumelele residents
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane visited the area last June and after months of mediating between the city and residents, a settlement has finally been agreed upon.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector is confident the City of Cape Town will stick to a settlement agreement to address service delivery issues in Masiphumelele.
Residents from the township, situated near Kommetjie, had complained about services like poor sanitation and a lack of waste management.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane visited the area last June and after months of mediating between the city and residents, a settlement has finally been agreed upon.
Mkhwebane is confident the City of Cape Town will adhere to a settlement agreement with the Masiphumelele residents.
If it fails to do so there will be repercussions.
“The people are also aware that in case they [City of Cape Town] fail to comply, the Public Protector will intervene and continue to the next stage, which is an investigation.”
Mkhwebane had gone on a walkabout in the township last June, where she noted sewage flowing in the pathways between the shacks and broken communal toilets.
The city has already started fixing the plumbing issues in the worst affected areas and will move onto bigger plans like moving residents from the wetlands section to a new development.
WATCH: Public Protector visits Masiphumelele after residents lay complaints
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
