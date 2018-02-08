Popular Topics
Mark Lifman to appear in court following arrest

He was arrested at Cape Town International Airport but his lawyer William Booth says the arrest was illegal as there was no warrant issued.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman is expected to appear in court in Parow on charges of alleged intimidation and pointing a firearm after being taken into custody on Wednesday.

He was arrested at Cape Town International Airport but his lawyer William Booth says the arrest was illegal as there was no warrant issued.

The case is related to an altercation at an auction in Parow in March last year during which Lifman allegedly pointed a gun.

Booth says that his client is being held in Mfuleni but that he is attempting to get him into hospital as he has a serious back condition.

Booth insists that Lifman's arrest was illegal as no warrant had been issued.

He says that a case was opened by nightclub security figure Nafiz Modack in January while modack was himself behind bars for alleged extortion, but the incident in question happened nearly a year ago in March 2017.

In his bail application, Modack has accused the police of being controlled by Lifman. The two are believed to be part of opposing factions vying for control of Cape Town's nightclub security industry.

