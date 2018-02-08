Man accused of killing JMPD cops remains in police custody
Albert Pretorius appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate Court earlier on Thursday after ploughing his vehicle into the officers at the JMPD roadblock last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the man accused of killing two metro police officers during a roadblock on the Witkoppen Road in Fourways will remain in custody until his bail hearing resumes on Friday.
Albert Pretorius, who was found to be six times over the blood alcohol limit on the night of the deadly crash, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate Court earlier today.
He was handcuffed shortly after ploughing his vehicle into the officers at the JMPD roadblock last week.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba recently visited the families of the two officers.
The mayor said he was sad and disappointed.
“We have to ensure that we don’t coexist with criminals.”
WATCH: Fallen JMPD heroines honoured at scene of fatal crash
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.