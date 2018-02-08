Popular Topics
Man accused of killing JMPD cops remains in police custody

Albert Pretorius appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate Court earlier on Thursday after ploughing his vehicle into the officers at the JMPD roadblock last week.

Emotional scenes as family and JMPD colleagues say goodbye at the scene of a crash in Fourways. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the man accused of killing two metro police officers during a roadblock on the Witkoppen Road in Fourways will remain in custody until his bail hearing resumes on Friday.

Albert Pretorius, who was found to be six times over the blood alcohol limit on the night of the deadly crash, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate Court earlier today.

He was handcuffed shortly after ploughing his vehicle into the officers at the JMPD roadblock last week.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba recently visited the families of the two officers.

The mayor said he was sad and disappointed.

“We have to ensure that we don’t coexist with criminals.”

WATCH: Fallen JMPD heroines honoured at scene of fatal crash

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

