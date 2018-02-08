Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC

CAPE TOWN - While the country anxiously waits for political news, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has told party Members of Parliament that 2018 will be a year of unity.

This as the nation waits to see whether, and how, the ANC will remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

Magashule addressed the ANC's Parliamentary caucus on Thursday alongside party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Top of the agenda was the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and new rules currently under discussion for the removal of a sitting president.

With Sona called off indefinitely, the ANC uncustomarily held its first caucus meeting on Thursday to be briefed about developments surrounding a negotiated exit for President Zuma.

There's been much speculation that immunity from prosecution forms part of the protracted negotiations.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the caucus has no say in the matter.

“Caucus doesn’t take a decision who becomes president of the republic. Caucus gets told by the governing party.”

Ramaphosa has withdrawn from some events to mark the Nelson Mandela centennial year in Cape Town on Friday ostensibly to focus on this very important matter.