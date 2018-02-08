Mabe: ANC won't allow fake news to create confusion over Zuma matter

Shortly after the ANC's NEC meeting was cancelled on Tuesday evening, fake statements were doing the rounds on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that every development regarding President Jacob Zuma's position will be communicated to the public to ensure there are clear facts and to avoid fake news.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the meeting was delayed after he began direct discussions with Zuma on the transition and matters relating to his position as head of state.

He says that this potponement will enable them to conclude their discussions and report back to the organisation - and the country - in the next few days.

Ramaphosa also says that he is aware that uncertainty surrounding the position of head of state and government is a cause for concern among many South Africans.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe: "With every development, we will keep the media informed, so that we do not allow fake news to filter into the space and create unnecessary confusion on the ground. So, the statement by the president of the ANC, lays that contextual base for this engagement."