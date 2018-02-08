[LISTEN] 'Mining Charter must be withdrawn, more dialogue needed'

Radio 702 | Frans Baleni, a member of the Mining Indaba Advisory Board, says the Mining Indaba 2018 has been very exciting. He says investors have shown a keen interest in putting their money in the African continent.

JOHANNESBURG - Frans Baleni, a member of the Mining Indaba Advisory Board says the Mining Indaba 2018 has been very exciting.

He says that investors have shown a keen interest in putting their money in the African continent.

He has suggested that the Mining Charter should be withdrawn and all key stakeholders should have a dialogue about mining in the country.

He says that transformation cannot be compromised but the mining industry needs to be sustainable.

Listen to the audio above for more.