[LISTEN] Mashatile: Zuma said to us 'I'm not going anywhere'

JOHANNESBURG - In a leaked audio recording, the ANC’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed that President Jacob Zuma refused to step down at a meeting with the party's top six on Sunday.

Mashatile was addressing the Mining Indaba on Tuesday when the audio was leaked.

“We need to recall the president so we can move on and that’s why we postponed Sona this week. It must be clear what the message is for the future and the one who is leaving cannot give a message on the future,” Mashatile said.

