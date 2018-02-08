Life Esidimeni: Closing arguments for compensation set to be heard

Lawyers representing the families of those who died and survived the chaotic patient transfer project are expected to argue and motivate on the compensation they think their clients should be awarded by government.

JOHANNESBURG - Closing arguments are expected to begin at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown on Thursday morning.

This week, the Health Ombudsman said that the death toll stands at 140, with four other patients having died outside of the period that was under investigation.

However, government is today expected to confirm whether a further 12 patients are among those who died as a result of the project.