Ledig residents seek Health Dept’s help in battling sewage spill
Resident Buang Khunou says they’ve also had to live with the dreadful stench of raw sewage.
JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa in the grips of a water crisis, a North West community has described to Eyewitness News how a leaking sewage plant has contaminated the local stream, affecting the drinking water for livestock.
Residents of Ledig have now called on the national Health Department to intervene after numerous pleas to resolve sewage problem fell on deaf ears.
For residents of Ledig near Sun City, this is a sight all too common.
Bits of used toilet paper and faeces floating on a coat of algae settle into the morass near the local stream.
Resident Buang Khunou says they’ve also had to live with the dreadful stench of raw sewage, which often spills onto Phatsima Road outside the Moses Kotane Hospital’s sewage treatment plant, opposite the Lekwadi Section.
This, she says, has been the case for at least two years.
“From the hospital gate down to the bridge, it’s just sewage… its stinks and it’s killing us.”
EWN visited the hospital and spoke to acting CEO Dineo Moromane.
She says that previous plans to address the matter have failed.
“Initially, the hospital management wanted to resuscitate the current weakness at the treatment plant, however, we realised we’re not going to be successful.”
Moromane says she welcomes the intervention by the national and provincial departments as the hospital alone simply does not have the capacity.
